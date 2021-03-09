Barclays PLC Has $34.47 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.74% of Rapid7 worth $34,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

