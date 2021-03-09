Barclays PLC Has $36.45 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. 478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

