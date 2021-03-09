Barclays PLC Has $37.57 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

