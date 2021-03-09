Barclays PLC Has $37.62 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.74% of South Jersey Industries worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 45.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.
South Jersey Industries Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
