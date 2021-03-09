Barclays PLC Has $46.34 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,976 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of State Street worth $46,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in State Street by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in State Street by 915.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 107,304 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

STT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,746. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

