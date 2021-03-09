Barclays PLC Has $47.21 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $47,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,750 shares of company stock worth $25,237,678 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $511.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

