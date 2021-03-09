Barclays PLC Has $49.13 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Copart worth $49,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

