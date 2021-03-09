Barclays PLC Has $55.21 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 186.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of FirstEnergy worth $55,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.