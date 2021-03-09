Barclays PLC Has $58.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

