Barclays PLC Has $62.95 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $62,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.32. 11,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

