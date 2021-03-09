Barclays PLC Has $641.96 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 0.3% of Barclays PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barclays PLC owned 2.36% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $641,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.