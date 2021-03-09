Barclays PLC Has $72.28 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Welltower worth $72,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

