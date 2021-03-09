Barclays PLC Has $89.03 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.51% of CNH Industrial worth $89,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 159,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,062. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.