Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Citrix Systems worth $44,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,761. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

CTXS traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $132.30. 25,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

