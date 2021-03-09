Barclays PLC Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.59% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $158,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $1,064.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,182.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,096.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

