Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $34,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.62. 1,169,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.