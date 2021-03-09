Barclays PLC Invests $27.26 Million in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,262,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 3.15% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

MOO stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,105. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

