Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $73,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 38,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,854. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.