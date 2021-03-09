Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of The Middleby worth $34,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Middleby by 51.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the third quarter worth about $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Middleby by 65.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Middleby by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Middleby by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.