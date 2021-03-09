Barclays PLC Purchases 129,906 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $44,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. 125,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

