Barclays PLC Purchases 164,567 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $101,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.30. 29,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,002. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.