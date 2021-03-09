Barclays PLC Purchases 5,003 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of VeriSign worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $191.86. 2,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,361. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $131,267.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,678 shares of company stock worth $8,342,723 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

