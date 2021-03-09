Barclays PLC Purchases 7,006 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.93. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,682. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $294.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.