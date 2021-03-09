Barclays PLC Purchases 8,893 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

TYL stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.69. 264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

