Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,228,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.10% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,460. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

