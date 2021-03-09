Barclays PLC Raises Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.96% of Anaplan worth $97,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,935. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

