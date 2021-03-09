Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,251 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IHS Markit by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.02. 49,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,795. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

