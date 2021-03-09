Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,787 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of Robert Half International worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

