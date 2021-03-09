Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $56,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $87.71. 27,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

