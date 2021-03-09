Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $35,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $273.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

