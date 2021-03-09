Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $34,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $501.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,598. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $550.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

