Barclays PLC Sells 1,237,093 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.87% of QIAGEN worth $104,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 658,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $24,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

QGEN traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $47.14. 5,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

