Barclays PLC Sells 211,722 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,722 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $163,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.55. The stock had a trading volume of 162,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,870. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

