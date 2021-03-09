Barclays PLC Sells 57,042 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $39,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.47. The company had a trading volume of 599,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,528. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $320.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

