Barclays PLC Sells 64,138 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,138 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.42% of Roper Technologies worth $191,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

