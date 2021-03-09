Barclays PLC Sells 67,522 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $76,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $289.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.95. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.