Barclays PLC Sells 8,013 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $206,677,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $604.13. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,612. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $625.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

