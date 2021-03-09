Barclays PLC Sells 80,701 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,701 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Altice USA worth $43,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.