Barclays PLC Sells 9,021 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,814,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 313,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.31. 885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,618.69 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.94. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.