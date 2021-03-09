Barclays PLC Sells 990,892 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990,892 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.54% of NiSource worth $47,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 162.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. 118,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,954. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

