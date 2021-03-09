Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,153,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.56. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $147.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

