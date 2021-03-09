Barclays Raises HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $38.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

HFC opened at $39.97 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

