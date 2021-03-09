Barclays Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $32.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

Shares of GPS opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

