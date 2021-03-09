Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.19. 1,705,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after buying an additional 525,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after buying an additional 377,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

