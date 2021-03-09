Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.
CRH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. 45,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.07.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
