Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

CRH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. 45,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

