Barclays Reiterates “£100” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($130.65) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

LON AZN traded up GBX 147 ($1.92) on Monday, hitting GBX 7,005 ($91.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,281. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a market cap of £91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,379.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,920.60.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

