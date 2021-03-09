Barclays Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.02 ($56.49).

Shares of DPW traded up €2.64 ($3.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.36 ($51.01). 5,391,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.37. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

