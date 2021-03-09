Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HLUYY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

