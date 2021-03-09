Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of IKTSY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.