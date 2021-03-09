Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $120.49 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

